Colorado Powerhouse: Brownstein Hyatt

By Zach Dupont ( September 21, 2026, 4:00 PM EDT) -- The Denver Broncos are planning a brand-new stadium at the proposed Burnham Yard site near downtown Denver, and real estate attorneys with Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck LLP are hard at work advising the NFL team on navigating municipal approvals and zoning issues to help break ground on the project in the near future....
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