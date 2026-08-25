DC Circ. Says ESA Review Wasn't Needed For EPA Air Rule
By Tom Lotshaw ( August 25, 2026, 4:05 PM EDT) -- The D.C. Circuit on Tuesday affirmed the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's determination that retaining existing air quality standards for nitrogen oxides and particulate matter would not affect animals or plants protected under the Endangered Species Act....
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