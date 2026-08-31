Aon Buying KKR-Backed USI In $17B Middle-Market Push
By Al Barbarino ( August 31, 2026, 8:41 AM EDT) -- Aon said Monday it has agreed to buy U.S. insurance broker USI from private equity firm KKR and other shareholders in a $17 billion deal that would expand the London-based insurer's presence in the U.S. middle-market insurance segment....
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