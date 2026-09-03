Conn. Supreme Court Snapshot: $81M Telecom Row Tops Lineup
By Aaron Keller ( September 3, 2026, 9:19 PM EDT) -- A 16-year-old telecommunications contract dispute over interest rates that increased to an alleged $81 million tops the docket as the Connecticut Supreme Court kicks off the first term of its 2026-27 calendar year Tuesday....
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