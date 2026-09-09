HMRC To Make Non-UK VAT Group Members Claim Refunds

By Kevin Pinner ( September 9, 2026, 5:24 PM EDT) -- Businesses outside the U.K. that are members of a value-added tax group will need to submit their own VAT refund claims under a new scheme aimed at addressing "an unintended consequence" of exiting the European Union, HM Revenue & Customs said in a policy paper....
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