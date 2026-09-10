UK Company Directors Banned Over £15M Vape Tax Scam

By Josh White ( September 10, 2026, 5:19 PM BST) -- Two individuals from the Glasgow region have been banned from serving as U.K. company directors until 2035 for importing more than 350,000 vapes while avoiding more than £15 million ($20.3 million) in tax, the Insolvency Service said Thursday....
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.