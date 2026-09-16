10th Circ. Won't Revive Doctor's Age, Sex Bias Suit

By Katherine Smith ( September 16, 2026, 8:31 PM EDT) -- The Tenth Circuit has backed a Utah medical clinic and hospital's win in an emergency trauma physician's lawsuit claiming she was fired because of her age and sex, ruling that the physician failed to show the clinic's reason for terminating her was pretextual....
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