$1.35M Class Deal Reached Over Botched Calif. Bar Exam

By Emily Johnson ( September 21, 2026, 4:49 PM EDT) -- Takers of the February 2025 California bar exam that was marred by technical failures have agreed to settle their proposed class action against the proctor for $1.35 million, while the company also agreed to complete quality checks before proctoring future bar examinations, according to a motion seeking preliminary approval in federal court....
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