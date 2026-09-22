Telix Pharma Bets Up To $2.3B For ITM In Radiopharma Push
By Jade Martinez-Pogue ( September 22, 2026, 12:57 AM BST) -- Telix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. on Monday unveiled plans to acquire ITM Isotope Technologies Munich SE in a deal worth up to $2.3 billion that was built by three law firms....
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