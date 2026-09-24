Canadian Trust's Tax Year Didn't End At Wind Up, Court Says

By Kevin Pinner ( September 24, 2026, 1:39 PM EDT) -- The tax year of a Canadian trust that shut down just before the end of 2023 ran through the end of the calendar year, so new ownership reporting rules applied, the Tax Court of Canada said, upholding a late-filing penalty....
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