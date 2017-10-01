Gorsuch Set For Brush With Chevron ‘Behemoth’

By Ed Beeson |

To view the full article, register now.

Justice Neil Gorsuch speaks in July at the Ninth Circuit Judicial Conference in San Francisco. (AP)When Justice Neil Gorsuch was up on Capitol Hill earlier this year, going through the gantlet to get his current job on the U.S. Supreme Court, Democratic senators repeatedly tried to no avail to pin him down about what he truly thought about Chevron deference, the three-decade-old high court doctrine that’s been an anathema to conservative and libertarian legal minds.Just months earlier, Gorsuch, then a judge on the Tenth...