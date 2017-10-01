The Cases Corporate America Will Be Watching

By Erin Coe |

The Cases Corporate America Will Be WatchingNow that the U.S. Supreme Court is back at full strength, its docket is already shaping up to be a blockbuster one for businesses, with cases that could limit class actions against employers, disrupt the patent litigation landscape and allow more securities law whistleblowers to sue corporations.The justices appeared to take a cautious approach to the cases they granted in the last term in a seeming effort to avoid a dreaded 4-4 deadlock following Justice Antonin Scalia’s sudden...