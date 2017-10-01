October Showdown: The Biggest Supreme Court Matchups

By Erin Coe |

To view the full article, register now.

October Showdown: The Biggest Supreme Court MatchupsBy Erin CoeOctober 2, 2017 Restored to a full bench, the U.S. Supreme Court is wasting no time jumping into the middle of several potentially game-changing cases, and this month’s slate of oral arguments promises a series of high-profile clashes between some of the top appellate heavyweights around.Emerging as the clear headliner is Gill v. Whitford, which centers on whether state redistricting plans that give one political party an advantage over another in state elections are constitutional....