Free from the specter of a 4-4 split, the Supreme Court once again has a docket filled with cases that could make big waves in the culture wars or reshape everyday practice for a wide variety of lawyers. Here’s our look at the upcoming term, drawn from coverage across our newswires.Up Next At The High Court: NLRB, Immigration & Plea WaiversThe Federal Arbitration Act, immigrant rights and a novel question about plea waivers are among the issues the U.S. Supreme Court will tackle when...