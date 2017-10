IRS Delays Rules On Losses From Terminated Business Units

Law360, New York (October 2, 2017, 5:57 PM EDT) -- The IRS announced Monday it is delaying by one year the effective date of regulations dealing with income and currency gains and losses for certain terminations of qualified business units, rules that are among those U.S. Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin had previously placed under scrutiny.



In a four-page notice, the Internal Revenue Service said it is deferring the applicability date for final and certain temporary regulations under Section 987 of the Internal Revenue Code, which governs the calculation of taxable income or loss when a taxpayer...

To view the full article, register now.