Treasury Committee To Appoint Legal Adviser In RBS Probe

Law360, London (October 13, 2017, 1:03 AM BST) -- British lawmakers are set to appoint a legal adviser in a bid to pressure the Financial Conduct Authority into releasing an allegedly damning leaked report on the conduct of RBS during the financial crisis, a committee announced Friday.



The Treasury Select Committee, which holds financial regulators to account, said it would respond to the FCA’s refusal to publish a report into treatment of the Royal Bank of Scotland Group PCL’s business customers by appointing an independent party to scrutinize the report.



Committee chairwoman Nicky Morgan has...

