By Cristina Violante |

Attorneys who have used it will likely come back for more. But it’s got a long way to go to win over the hearts and minds of general counsel.These are a few of the key takeaways from Law360’s inaugural survey on third-party litigation funding, which also touched on its popularity in various practice areas, how often attorneys seeking funding are rejected and the use of so-called portfolio financing.Our questionnaire received almost 500 responses — more than 330 from people who clearly identified themselves as...