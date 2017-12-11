The Case For Litigation Finance In Commercial Litigation
By Eric Robinson and Daniel Huyett | December 11, 2017, 9:45 PM EST
Success fees, mixed and reverse contingent fees, fixed fees and other alternatives have become checklist items for many businesses, nonprofits and sophisticated individuals when engaging a litigator. Best efforts with those alternatives still may leave litigants with financial impediments to the thorough pursuit of meritorious claims, or a thorough defense against them.
Litigation finance provides an additional option. Sophisticated commercial litigants increasingly believe so. Bentham IMF, a leading worldwide commercial litigation funder, reports an 87 percent increase in inquiries received directly from clients in its last...