Going Mainstream: Has Litigation Finance Shed Its Stigma?By Natalie RodriguezDecember 12, 2017 John Pierce, the co-founder of Pierce Burns LLP, knows he comes off as brash. That’s OK with him. He’s too busy going after your clients. Pierce works out of a soda can-littered office that could fit in his former BigLaw employer’s coffee niche. From there, he’s nabbed high-profile cases out from under established law firms. A trade secrets case against a StubHub Inc. unit and a whistleblower suit against the developer of...