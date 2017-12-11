Shine A Light On 3rd-Party Litigation Funding

By John H. Beisner | December 11, 2017, 9:45 PM EST

The federal judiciary’s Advisory Committee on Civil Rules is now actively considering a proposal that would require the disclosure of third-party litigation funding arrangements — the practice in which companies “invest” in litigation — in all civil actions in federal court. While reasonable minds can disagree on the propriety of TPLF in the abstract, there is a growing consensus that these arrangements should, at the very least, be disclosed. And for good reason. Informing the court and all parties of the usage of TPLF at the...
