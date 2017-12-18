Bogus Investment Scheme Told To Cough Up £1.2M In UK Suit

By Richard Crump

Law360, London (December 18, 2017, 2:31 PM GMT) -- A U.K. High Court judge on Monday ordered an investment firm to pay around £1.2 million ($1.6 million) in compensation after it was found to have duped savers into ploughing their money into a bogus scheme.

Britain’s Financial Conduct Authority brought legal proceedings against Noerus Investments Ltd. and six other defendants to bring an end to an unlawful foreign exchange scheme marketed to investors between December 2014 and November 2015.

Judge Christopher Pymont QC said at the High Court in London that Noerus Investments, and individuals...
