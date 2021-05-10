Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Norton Rose Adds Jackson Walker, Walmart Attys In Texas

By J. Edward Moreno · May 10, 2021, 2:37 PM EDT

Norton Rose Fulbright recently added a former Jackson Walker LLP litigator and a former Walmart in-house attorney to its Texas offices, adding muscle to its global investigations practice.

Jay Dewald, who...

Want to continue reading?

Take a 7 Day FREE Trial

Unlock these benefits today when you sign-up for a FREE 7-day trial:

  • Gain a competitive edge with exclusive data visualization tools to tailor to your practice
  • Stay informed with daily newsletters and custom alerts across 14+ coverage areas relevant to you
  • Streamline your business of law needs with integrated news and research in a single destination

Already have an account? Sign In Now

Find More

Read more on the latest legal industry trends in Lexis

Discover

tech survey promo The Law360 Pulse Technology Report

Related Sections

Trending Stories

  1. Donziger Saga Reaches Fever Pitch As Trial Kicks OffModern Lawyer
  2. Law Firms Test The Waters By Issuing Their Own NFTsModern Lawyer
  3. Happy Mother's Day: Lawerly Tactics For Good ParentingModern Lawyer

Got a tip?

Email us confidentially here.
×

National Sections

Modern Lawyer Courts Daily Litigation In-House Mid-Law Insights

Regional Sections

California Pulse Connecticut Pulse Delaware Pulse Florida Pulse Georgia Pulse New Jersey Pulse New York Pulse Pennsylvania Pulse Texas Pulse

Site Menu

Subscribe Advanced Search About Contact

Law360

Law360 Law360 UK Law360 Tax Authority Law360 Employment Authority