Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Sullivan & Cromwell Snags Former Assistant Solicitor General

By Marco Poggio · July 27, 2021, 3:41 PM EDT

Sullivan & Cromwell LLP has brought on a former Trump administration assistant solicitor general as special counsel in its Supreme Court and appellate practice, the firm said Monday.

Morgan Ratner, who...

Want to continue reading?

Take a 7 Day FREE Trial

Unlock these benefits today when you sign-up for a FREE 7-day trial:

  • Gain a competitive edge with exclusive data visualization tools to tailor to your practice
  • Stay informed with daily newsletters and custom alerts across 14+ coverage areas relevant to you
  • Streamline your business of law needs with integrated news and research in a single destination

Already have an account? Sign In Now

Find More

Read more on the latest New York legal trends in Lexis

Discover

promo The 2021 Lawyer Satisfaction Survey

Related Sections

Trending Stories

  1. Simpson Thacher Taps 6 Seasoned Partners To Lead PracticesNew York Pulse
  2. Small Biz Legal Teams Lag Behind Larger Ones In Data MgmtNew York Pulse
  3. The Law360 400: Tracking The Largest US Law FirmsNew York Pulse

Got a tip?

Email us confidentially here.
×

National Sections

Modern Lawyer Courts Daily Litigation In-House Mid-Law Insights

Regional Sections

California Pulse Connecticut Pulse Delaware Pulse Florida Pulse Georgia Pulse New Jersey Pulse New York Pulse Pennsylvania Pulse Texas Pulse

Site Menu

Subscribe Advanced Search About Contact

Law360

Law360 Law360 UK Law360 Tax Authority Law360 Employment Authority