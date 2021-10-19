Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Amazon Defeats 'Jewish Stereotype' Claims In New Trial Bid

By Michelle Casady · October 19, 2021, 4:15 PM EDT

An Israeli technology startup that accused Amazon of playing on Jewish stereotypes to bias a jury and defeat patent infringement claims won't be getting a new trial, a Texas federal judge...

Want to continue reading?

Take a 7 Day FREE Trial

Unlock these benefits today when you sign-up for a FREE 7-day trial:

  • Gain a competitive edge with exclusive data visualization tools to tailor to your practice
  • Stay informed with daily newsletters and custom alerts across 14+ coverage areas relevant to you
  • Streamline your business of law needs with integrated news and research in a single destination

Already have an account? Sign In Now

Find More

Read more on the latest court developments in Lexis

Discover

Documents

promo The Law360 Pulse Merger Tracker

Related Sections

Trending Stories

  1. NYS High Court Lacks Professional Diversity, Report SaysCourts
  2. Schools Short On COVID Precautions Not Short On LawsuitsCourts
  3. Supreme Court Bolsters Police Immunity In Face Of CriticismCourts

Got a tip?

Email us confidentially here.
×

Law360

Law360 Law360 UK Law360 Tax Authority Law360 Employment Authority Law360 Insurance Authority

Rankings

Glass Ceiling Report Law360 400 Diversity Snapshot Rising Stars

National Sections

Modern Lawyer Courts Daily Litigation In-House Mid-Law Insights

Regional Sections

California Pulse Connecticut Pulse Delaware Pulse Florida Pulse Georgia Pulse New Jersey Pulse New York Pulse Pennsylvania Pulse Texas Pulse

Site Menu

Subscribe Advanced Search About Contact