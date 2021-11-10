Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

3rd Circ. Affirms Pa. Atty's Fed. Disbarment Over Allstate Case

By James Boyle · November 10, 2021, 4:40 PM EST

A Pennsylvania lawyer sanctioned by a federal court will remain disbarred for filing a frivolous lawsuit with more than 200 docket entries in four years against Allstate Insurance Co., the Third...

Want to continue reading?

Take a 7 Day FREE Trial

Unlock these benefits today when you sign-up for a FREE 7-day trial:

  • Gain a competitive edge with exclusive data visualization tools to tailor to your practice
  • Stay informed with daily newsletters and custom alerts across 14+ coverage areas relevant to you
  • Streamline your business of law needs with integrated news and research in a single destination

Already have an account? Sign In Now

Find More

Read more on the latest Pennsylvania legal trends in Lexis

Discover

Documents

promo The Law360 Pulse Merger Tracker

Related Sections

Trending Stories

  1. 3rd Circ. Affirms Pa. Atty's Fed. Disbarment Over Allstate CasePennsylvania Pulse
  2. Cozen O'Connor Promotes 9 Pa. Attorneys To MembersPennsylvania Pulse
  3. Fisher Phillips Nabs Cozen Trade Secrets Pro For Philly OfficePennsylvania Pulse

Got a tip?

Email us confidentially here.
×

Law360

Law360 Law360 UK Law360 Tax Authority Law360 Employment Authority Law360 Insurance Authority

Rankings

NEW Social Impact Leaders Glass Ceiling Report Law360 400 Diversity Snapshot Rising Stars

National Sections

Modern Lawyer Courts Daily Litigation In-House Mid-Law Insights

Regional Sections

California Pulse Connecticut Pulse Delaware Pulse Florida Pulse Georgia Pulse New Jersey Pulse New York Pulse Pennsylvania Pulse Texas Pulse

Site Menu

Subscribe Advanced Search About Contact