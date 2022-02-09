Software Co. Wants Amazon Atty DQ'd From Patent Suit

MasterObjects wants a California federal judge to disqualify Amazon's in-house lawyer and its outside counsel in a suit accusing the e-commerce giant of infringing search engine patents, saying the company's staff...
Want to continue reading?
Take a 7 Day FREE Trial
Unlock these benefits today when you sign-up for a FREE 7-day trial:
- Gain a competitive edge with exclusive data visualization tools to tailor to your practice
- Stay informed with daily newsletters and custom alerts across 14+ coverage areas relevant to you
- Streamline your business of law needs with integrated news and research in a single destination
Already have an account? Sign In Now