Calif. Bar Says Atty Must Face Ethics Charges For BLM Tweets

A California lawyer facing discipline for tweets she posted allegedly urging people to harm Black Lives Matter demonstrators cannot attempt to strike those charges under the rules of evidence since those...
Want to continue reading?
Take a 7 Day FREE Trial
Unlock these benefits today when you sign-up for a FREE 7-day trial:
- Gain a competitive edge with exclusive data visualization tools to tailor to your practice
- Stay informed with daily newsletters and custom alerts across 14+ coverage areas relevant to you
- Streamline your business of law needs with integrated news and research in a single destination
Already have an account? Sign In Now