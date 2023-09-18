Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

NYC Atty Admits To Bilking Clients, Laundering Fraud Funds

By Stewart Bishop · September 18, 2023, 10:09 PM EDT

A New York City attorney on Monday admitted to running an $18.8 million Ponzi scheme that defrauded real estate investors and separately laundering funds from what prosecutors say was a massive...

Want to continue reading?

Take a 7 Day FREE Trial

Unlock these benefits today when you sign-up for a FREE 7-day trial:

  • Gain a competitive edge with exclusive data visualization tools to tailor to your practice
  • Stay informed with daily newsletters and custom alerts across 14+ coverage areas relevant to you
  • Streamline your business of law needs with integrated news and research in a single destination

Already have an account? Sign In Now

Find More

Read more on the latest court developments in Lexis

Discover

pulse promo These Firms Were The Top For Their Summer Associates

Related Sections

Trending Stories

  1. Texas AG Ken Paxton Acquitted On All Impeachment ChargesCourts
  2. Covington Won't Appeal Order In SEC Suit, But Its Client MightCourts
  3. 3 Trial Judges, 2 Attys Shortlisted For Ga. Appellate VacancyCourts

Got a tip?

Email us confidentially here.
×

Law360

Law360 Law360 UK Law360 Tax Authority Law360 Employment Authority Law360 Insurance Authority Law360 Real Estate Authority

Rankings

Social Impact Leaders Prestige Leaders Pulse Leaderboard Women in Law Report Law360 400 Diversity Snapshot Rising Stars Summer Associates

National Sections

Modern Lawyer Courts Daily Litigation In-House Mid-Law Legal Tech Small Law Insights

Regional Sections

California Pulse Connecticut Pulse DC Pulse Delaware Pulse Florida Pulse Georgia Pulse New Jersey Pulse New York Pulse Pennsylvania Pulse Texas Pulse

Site Menu

Subscribe Advanced Search About Contact