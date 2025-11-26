Akerman Matches 2023 Partnership Class With 15 Additions

Akerman LLP announced Tuesday that it has promoted 15 lawyers to its partnership, the same number it promoted to partner in 2023 and five fewer than it tapped in 2024....
Want to continue reading?
Take a 7 Day FREE Trial
Unlock these benefits today when you sign-up for a FREE 7-day trial:
- Gain a competitive edge with exclusive data visualization tools to tailor to your practice
- Stay informed with daily newsletters and custom alerts across 14+ coverage areas relevant to you
- Streamline your business of law needs with integrated news and research in a single destination
Already have an account? Sign In Now