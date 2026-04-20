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Netflix Eyes $3M In Fees In Suit Where Ramey Drew $95K Fine

By Adam Lidgett · April 20, 2026, 6:19 PM EDT

Netflix's attorneys at Baker Botts and Perkins Coie are asking a California federal court to order a Finnish national and his former attorney at Ramey LLP to pay $3 million in...

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