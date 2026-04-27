Firms Seek $1.65M Fee In Interactive Brokers Settlement

Counsel in a class action against Interactive Brokers LLC over allegedly faulty algorithms asked a federal judge to award about $1.65 million in attorney fees and $1.63 million in litigation expenses...
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