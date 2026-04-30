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Pa. Atty Says Ex-Partner Ran Firm Into Ground, Won't Pay Up

By Adam Lidgett · April 30, 2026, 6:40 PM EDT

A Pennsylvania patent attorney is accusing his former partner in a state court lawsuit of mismanaging the firm they started, improperly winding down operations and refusing to pay him all the...

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