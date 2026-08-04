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Ex-Flextronics GC Deputy Can't Ditch Calif. IP Theft Suit

By Bonnie Eslinger · August 4, 2026, 7:53 PM EDT

The former deputy general counsel for Flextronics AP LLC cannot escape litigation alleging he sought to transfer company patents to a startup he secretly co-founded before leaving the Singapore electronics giant...

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