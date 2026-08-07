Ranking Dem Demands Goldman Sachs Cut Ties With Ex-CLO

A ranking member of the House oversight committee demanded Friday that Goldman Sachs cut all ties with its former chief legal officer over what he called evasive testimony she recently provided...
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