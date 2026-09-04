'Bad Faith' Subpoenas On Apple Execs Spur Fee Sanctions

A California federal magistrate judge imposed sanctions Thursday on Joseph M. Alioto of Alioto Law Firm for repeatedly trying to depose senior Apple executives, including then-CEO Tim Cook, in an attempt...
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