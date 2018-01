ESMA Issues 1st Data On Trading Venue Derivatives Controls

Law360, London (January 9, 2018, 2:39 PM GMT) -- The European Securities and Markets Authority published on Tuesday the first set of data it has received from trading venues on the controls they have in place to manage commodity derivatives positions, which they must reveal under the wide-ranging reformed Markets in Financial Instruments Directive.



MiFID II —which took effect a week ago — requires investment firms and other market players that operate as a trading venue to inform their national competent authority, or NCA, of the “position management controls” they have established on their systems...

