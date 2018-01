Axa Sues Genworth Over £28.5M In PPI Losses After Purchase

Law360, London (January 9, 2018, 8:00 PM GMT) -- Axa SA is suing Genworth Financial Inc. over £28.5 million ($34 million) in losses the French insurer alleges it has racked up in payment protection insurance misselling claims made against two U.K. companies it acquired from Genworth Financial.



Axa alleged in documents filed with the High Court in London on Dec. 22 that Genworth had agreed to pay 90 percent of all relevant losses connected to the misselling of payment protection insurance, known as PPI, by Financial Assurance Company Ltd. and Financial Insurance Company Ltd., which...

