ABN Wants Charge Over London Flat To Fulfill $13.7M Claim

Law360, London (January 9, 2018, 6:34 PM GMT) -- The U.K. High Court will next month rule on ABN Bank NV ‘s claim for rights over a London property owned by a Cayman Islands-registered investment fund as part of the Dutch bank’s efforts to reclaim around $13.7 million following a legal battle with Spanish oil company Totisa Holdings SA.



ABN’s application for a charge over the property owned by Palmetto Investments Ltd. will be heard by a court official on Feb. 13, according to an interim charging order issued by the court over the property...

