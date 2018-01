IBM Vows To Fight £130M Suit Over Abandoned IT Project

Law360, London (January 9, 2018, 3:19 PM GMT) -- Technology giant IBM said on Tuesday it would “rigorously defend” itself against a £130 million ($176 million) lawsuit brought by a U.K. insurer after a deal to install a new computer system collapsed.



IBM says it will “rigorously defend any claim” after Co-operative Insurance filed a £130 million ($176 million) lawsuit over an abandoned IT project. (AP) An IBM spokeswoman told Law360 that the company was ready to fight back after CIS General Insurance Ltd. started legal action at the High Court in London.



CIS, better known...

