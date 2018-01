How Outside Companies Are Taking Over In-House Legal

Law360, Grand Rapids (January 11, 2018, 10:06 AM EST) -- A major technology company recently inked a deal that places the reins of its entire in-house legal department largely in the hands of an alternative legal services provider, an arrangement many say may be the wave of the future.



When DXC Technology was formed in April 2017 through the merger of Computer Sciences Corp. and the enterprise services business of Hewlett-Packard Enterprise, it picked law service provider UnitedLex to help shape and operate its corporate legal department.



.



The idea that an outside provider would take...

To view the full article, register now.