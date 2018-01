PTAB Bungled 'Average' Battery Output Claims, Fed. Circ. Told

Law360, Washington (January 9, 2018, 9:36 PM EST) -- Toolmaker Snap-On Inc. urged a Federal Circuit panel Tuesday to pull the plug on tool battery pack patents upheld by the Patent Trial and Appeal Board and successfully asserted against it recently for nearly $62 million, arguing the PTAB ignored the patent's interpretation of average electrical discharge.



In finding the three Milwaukee Electric Tool Corp. patents to be patentable and not obvious, the PTAB committed “legally erroneous claim construction,” Snap-On attorney Amol A. Parikh of McDermott Will & Emery LLP told the panel in oral arguments....

To view the full article, register now.