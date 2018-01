Multidistrict State Venue Issue Prompts Fed. Circ. Sparring

Law360, New York (January 10, 2018, 9:41 PM EST) -- A pair of patent owners and the company they accuse of infringement have filed dueling briefs at the Federal Circuit over whether the appeals court should determine if companies can be sued for patent infringement in any district in the state where they are incorporated.



In the Monday filings, patent owners Diem LLC and Express Mobile Inc. argued that it is clear that companies can be sued for patent infringement in multiple districts within their state of incorporation under the U.S. Supreme Court's TC Heartland ruling,...

