UK Firm Launches Sharia-Compliant Home Insurance
Green Dome Financial Services Ltd. said on Tuesday that it has begun selling policies that meet Islamic restrictions on uncertainty and usury, or unreasonably high interest rates, while falling within the scope of the U.K.’s Financial Conduct Authority.
“The message is getting out. … We were on Islamic television last night on a talk show, we’ve...
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days
Already a subscriber? Click here to login