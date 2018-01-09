UK Firm Launches Sharia-Compliant Home Insurance

Law360, London (January 9, 2018, 7:07 PM GMT) -- A U.K. financial services company has launched what it believes to be the country’s first Sharia-compliant home insurance policy, capable of satisfying Islamic law and being enforced in conventional courts.



Green Dome Financial Services Ltd. said on Tuesday that it has begun selling policies that meet Islamic restrictions on uncertainty and usury, or unreasonably high interest rates, while falling within the scope of the U.K.’s Financial Conduct Authority.



“The message is getting out. … We were on Islamic television last night on a talk show, we’ve...

