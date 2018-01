Firm Leaders Have Modest Hopes For 2018, Citi Finds

Law360, New York (January 10, 2018, 12:03 PM EST) -- Law firm managers say the first half of 2018 is looking just slightly rosier than the six months that preceded it, despite a marginal dip in confidence that the U.S. economy will improve, according to a new survey released Wednesday by Citi Private Bank.



According to Citi’s Law Firm Leaders Confidence Index survey, the modest bump in law firm leaders’ overall confidence in the legal industry is driven in part by their faith in an improving global economy, and by their projections for growth in both...

