Warburg Pincus, Chinese Fund Invest $120M In Tutoring Co.

Law360, New York (January 9, 2018, 4:33 PM EST) -- Warburg Pincus and Chinese growth capital fund Genesis Capital invested $120 million in online tutoring company Zhangmen’s Series D funding round, the American private equity firm said Tuesday.



According to the announcement, this is Zhangmen’s sixth funding round and is additionally the largest financing by a Chinese K-12-focused online tutoring company in the nation.



The announcement details that Zhangmen’s more than 1 million users can choose from educators with degrees from the nation’s top schools, adding that the company currently boasts 30,000 full- and part-time tutors....

To view the full article, register now.