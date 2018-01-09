Warburg Pincus, Chinese Fund Invest $120M In Tutoring Co.
According to the announcement, this is Zhangmen’s sixth funding round and is additionally the largest financing by a Chinese K-12-focused online tutoring company in the nation.
The announcement details that Zhangmen’s more than 1 million users can choose from educators with degrees from the nation’s top schools, adding that the company currently boasts 30,000 full- and part-time tutors....
