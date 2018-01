Senate Fills 1st Tenn. Judicial Post, Advances 2nd Nominee

Law360, Washington (January 9, 2018, 5:10 PM EST) -- The Senate voted to approve President Donald Trump's first federal judge of the new year, confirming Frost Brown Todd LLC member William Campbell Jr. to an empty judge post in Tennessee on Tuesday, as well as advancing a nominee to fill a second vacancy in the state.



The 97-0 vote to confirm Middle District of Tennessee nominee Campbell, a former partner at Riley Warnock & Jacobson PLC, was the first judicial confirmation vote with such bipartisan support in months. Campbell is the seventh trial judge Trump...

