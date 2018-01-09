This Year, Let’s Invest In Lawyer Resiliency

Law360, New York (January 9, 2018, 12:42 PM EST) -- This year I decided to take a sabbatical. After 15 years of practicing law as a BigLaw partner and senior counsel at Apple, I left my job. When I shared the news, I heard from many attorneys and their desire for a break of their own. Even more concerning, 15 close colleagues between the ages of 35 and 50 in the practice opened up about their experiences with serious health scares — including heart attacks, diabetes and mini-strokes. Then, a former litigation colleague of mine died...

