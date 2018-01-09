South Korea Expands Tax Credits, Changes Other Regulations

Law360, Washington (January 9, 2018, 6:29 PM EST) -- South Korea announced on Monday that it was expanding tax credits for investment, while broadening the capital gains tax on large taxpayers and tightening anti-evasion reporting rules.



The country's Ministry of Strategy and Finance said the 17 changes to tax enforcement regulations were aimed at broadening the tax base, raising revenue and boosting job growth.



South Korea's announcement came as many Asian countries have begun to heighten their investment incentives. In December, China announced it was deferring a withholding tax on dividends to foreign investors if...

