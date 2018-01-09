South Korea Expands Tax Credits, Changes Other Regulations
The country's Ministry of Strategy and Finance said the 17 changes to tax enforcement regulations were aimed at broadening the tax base, raising revenue and boosting job growth.
South Korea's announcement came as many Asian countries have begun to heighten their investment incentives. In December, China announced it was deferring a withholding tax on dividends to foreign investors if...
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days
Already a subscriber? Click here to login