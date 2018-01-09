South Korea Expands Tax Credits, Changes Other Regulations

By Alex M. Parker

Law360, Washington (January 9, 2018, 6:29 PM EST) -- South Korea announced on Monday that it was expanding tax credits for investment, while broadening the capital gains tax on large taxpayers and tightening anti-evasion reporting rules.

The country's Ministry of Strategy and Finance said the 17 changes to tax enforcement regulations were aimed at broadening the tax base, raising revenue and boosting job growth. 

South Korea's announcement came as many Asian countries have begun to heighten their investment incentives. In December, China announced it was deferring a withholding tax on dividends to foreign investors if...
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Documents

Related

Sections

Government Agencies

Law360 Pro Say Podcast
Check out Law360's new podcast, Pro Say, which offers a weekly recap of both the biggest stories and hidden gems from the world of law.
Listen To Our Latest

Most Popular