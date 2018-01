EPA Designates 4 New Superfund Sites, Proposes 10 More

Law360, New York (January 9, 2018, 9:09 PM EST) -- The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency on Tuesday said it is adding four hazardous waste sites and proposing to add 10 more to the National Priorities List, making them eligible for cleanup under the federal Superfund program.



EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt has made reforming the Superfund program a focus of his new leadership and created a task force to carry out a review of it. The task force last year issued a report that said several program areas can be improved, from acting quickly to control areas...

