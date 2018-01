Law360's Pay-For-Delay Case Cheat Sheet For 2018

Law360, New York (January 10, 2018, 2:04 PM EST) -- More than four years after the U.S. Supreme Court's landmark pay-for-delay ruling, Federal Trade Commission Chairman Maureen Ohlhausen indicated the antitrust enforcer's crackdown might have at last turned the corner as the number of potentially problematic pharmaceutical patent settlements dropped.



But litigation over past settlements continues to steam ahead in federal courts across the country.



Here's a cheat sheet of major pay-for-delay suits to watch in 2018.



First Circuit



Case: In re: Loestrin 24 Fe Antitrust Litigation



Court: District of Rhode Island



Drug: Loestrin, oral contraceptive...

To view the full article, register now.